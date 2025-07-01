San Antonio man who tried to smuggle 25 migrants into US sentenced to 10 years in prison

article

The Brief A San Antonio man, Richard Rindeikis, 44, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for attempting to smuggle 25 migrants. Rindeikis was caught driving a tanker trailer with 25 people hidden inside at a Border Patrol checkpoint in November 2024. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport illegal aliens.



A San Antonio man was sentenced to a decade in federal prison for attempting to smuggle 25 migrants into the US inside a tanker trailer.

Smuggler sentenced

Dig deeper:

Richard Rindeikis, 44, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens.

On Nov. 18, 2024, Rindeikis was driving a truck pulling a tanker trailer through the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Carrizo Springs.

In his discussion with agents, he told them that he could not find his driver's license and that the tanker was empty.

Border Patrol agents opened the hatches to the tanker and for 25 people sitting inside.

Court documents show the people inside were from Ecuador, Colombia, El Salvador, Honduras and Mexico.

Rindeikis was arrested and the people inside the tanker were removed.

What they're saying:

"This sentencing is a grim reminder of the extreme measures smugglers will take for profit, endangering the lives of vulnerable individuals in the process," said ICE Homeland Security Investigations San Antonio Special Agent in Charge Craig Larrabee. "Smuggling human beings inside a tanker trailer is not only illegal, but also inhumane."