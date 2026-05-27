Texas U.S. Senate race heats up after Paxton secures GOP nomination

The Brief Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton won the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate over Sen. John Cornyn Paxton and Democratic nominee James Talarico will now face off in the November general election Both nominees wasted no time throwing punches at each other



The Texas primaries wrapped up Tuesday night, which means the ballot for the November general election is now set.

The race for the U.S. Senate remains the top battleground in Texas. On Wednesday, GOP nominee Ken Paxton and Democratic nominee James Talarico wasted no time throwing punches.

The backstory:

A new attack ad against Democratic nominee James Talarico was dropped Wednesday morning by the Paxton campaign. Talarico dismissed the attacks.

"I think if Ken Paxton is worried about freaks, he should stop giving Epstein-style sweetheart deals to pedophiles," said Talarico.

Talarico has been waiting for a challenger to be named for the November ballot. On Wednesday, Talarico spoke to FOX 4's Steven Dial and doubled down on the name-calling.

"Ken Paxton doesn't have a legislative record. He has a criminal record. And I look forward to prosecuting the case against him in the weeks and months ahead," said Talarico.

What they're saying:

Political analysts Mark Jones and Brian Smith spoke to FOX 7 about how the summer heat has come early in this race.

"It has gotten toxic fast because now, Talarico knows what his message is going to be. We're going to hear about corruption from now until November," said Smith, who is with St. Edward’s University.

Talking about Paxton’s character flaws didn't help John Cornyn and may not gain traction this summer.

"For Democrats, though, this is an issue that they're hoping they can raise money for. And that will actually deflate some Republicans so that the Republicans who supported Cornyn, who supported more moderate candidates will look and say, you know what, on election day, I just can't come out and vote for Ken Paxton," said Smith.

Governor Greg Abbott Tuesday night addressed party defections and mending political fences. In a statement, Abbott said:

"Tonight, Texans chose strong, conservative leaders who will fight to keep Texas safe, prosperous, and free. A united Republican Party will drive victory, and with the primaries complete, we are laser focused on delivering a decisive victory in November. Together, we will crush socialist Democrats' dream of turning Texas blue with the same failed policies that have brought chaos to states like California, New York, and Minnesota. Texans have rejected the Democrats’ agenda of open borders, soft-on-crime policies, and higher taxes before, and they will reject them again this November. Congratulations to our Republican nominees—now let’s roll to victory."

John Cornyn, Tuesday night, said he would support the Republican ticket in November, but did not specifically say Ken Paxton’s name.

The Texas GOP, according to Mark Jones of Rice University, is counting on Abbott’s popularity to help with the General Election reboot.

"It would take Donald Trump really dragging the Republican Party down further from where it is today for him to lose to Democrat Gina Hinojosa in the Fall," said Jones.

Governor Abbott is essentially going to be a political fireman for the next several months.

"That's without question. The weight of the November election is going to fall heavily on Greg Abbott's shoulders, both in boosting Ken Paxton up, tearing James Talarico down, and helping down ballot candidates across the state," said Jones.

A lot of cash is expected to be pumped into both campaigns this summer. For Democrats, the challenge will be funding down-ballot races.

"Democrats, at the end of the day, are still going to have to figure out a way to increase their voters and get independents to vote for them, and they haven't been able to answer that really in this century," said Smith.

To break that losing streak, Smith said they will have to put a lot of hope in Talarico to do that. Republicans are at risk of losing congressional races in districts they redrew.

"Texas Republicans perhaps lost the war in the sense that the Republicans have nominated the much weaker candidate, Ken Paxton, who could be a real liability for Texas Republicans in the fall, not only holding on to this U.S. Senate seat, but maintaining the myth of invulnerability that Republicans have had since 1996 and potentially causing collateral down ballot damage in districts that Republicans hope to flip like congressional district 28 in Laredo or 34 in Brownsville. And potentially causing incumbents like Monica de la Cruz from Edinburgh to lose," said Jones.

A split decision could also be in play in November.

"It's not inconceivable, for instance, that someone down in South Texas votes for Greg Abbott for governor, but Bobby Pulido, the Democrat for U.S. House Congressional District 15 against Monica de la Cruz," said Jones.

What's next:

President Trump dismissed concerns that endorsing Paxton and having Paxton as the nominee puts GOP control of the Senate at risk. There is another potential backlash for the president before November.

John Cornyn and Chip Roy remain in office for seven more months.