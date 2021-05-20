San Antonio police searching for missing 61-year-old woman
article
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The San Antonio Police Department have activated a clear alert for Briggette Lorraine Luke.
SAPD describes Luke as:
- Black
- Female
- 61 years old
- 5’ 09"
- 220 lbs
- Grey Hair
- Brown Eyes
- Missing teeth top and bottom,
- Missing big toe on the right foot
- Wheelchair bound.
The missing person was last seen at 12:00 p.m, May 18 at 2004 East Houston St, San Antonio.
Law enforcement officials believe this person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.
If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660