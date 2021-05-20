San Antonio police searching for missing 61-year-old woman

article

The San Antonio Police Department have activated a clear alert for Briggette Lorraine Luke.

SAPD describes Luke as:

Black

Female

61 years old

5’ 09"

220 lbs

Grey Hair

Brown Eyes

Missing teeth top and bottom,

Missing big toe on the right foot

Wheelchair bound.

The missing person was last seen at 12:00 p.m, May 18 at 2004 East Houston St, San Antonio.

Law enforcement officials believe this person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660