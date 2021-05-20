Expand / Collapse search

San Antonio police searching for missing 61-year-old woman

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The San Antonio Police Department have activated a clear alert for Briggette Lorraine Luke.

SAPD describes Luke as:

  • Black
  • Female
  • 61 years old
  • 5’ 09"
  • 220 lbs
  • Grey Hair
  • Brown Eyes
  • Missing teeth top and bottom, 
  • Missing big toe on the right foot
  • Wheelchair bound.

The missing person was last seen at 12:00 p.m, May 18 at 2004 East Houston St, San Antonio.

Law enforcement officials believe this person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660