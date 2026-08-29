San Antonio power outages impact 67K after storms

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The Brief More than 67,000 were without power in San Antonio Saturday morning. CPS Energy said downed power lines and broken poles could cause some outages to last several days. Outages peaked at 101,000 overnight.



More than 67,000 CPS Energy customers remain without power Saturday morning in San Anotonio after storms rolled through Friday night.

In a 9 a.m. update, CPS Energy said downed power lines, broken poles and damaged trees could result in some of the outages lasting several days.

According to CPS, outages peeked around 101,000 overnight.

What they're saying:

"We know many of our customers are experiencing extended outages, and we understand the frustration, especially when an estimated restoration time is not yet available. The widespread damage caused by these storms requires our crews to carefully assess each outage, identify the damage and location, make the area safe, and complete necessary repairs before power can be restored. Our restoration efforts remain focused on downed power lines, outages affecting the largest number of customers, critical facilities, and then smaller and individual outages," CPS Energy said.

CPS Energy warned customers not to approach downed power lines and said to report downed lines by calling 210-353-HELP.

The city of San Antonio told residents with fallen trees or debris in their yard to call 311.

The city also provided a list of places for residents to stay cool.

CPS Energy did not provide a timeline for restoration of power, warning that it may take several days.