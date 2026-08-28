School bus involved in crash with 2 vehicles in North Austin

The Brief School bus involved in crash in North Austin The crash involved the bus and two other vehicles



A school bus has been involved in a crash with two other vehicles in North Austin.

What we know:

Officials say the three-vehicle crash happened at Parmer Lane and Corpus Christi Drive.

Students were on board the bus at the time and there were no injuries reported.

What we don't know:

The district affiliation of the school bus is not known at this time.

No word on if there were any other injuries.