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School bus involved in crash with 2 vehicles in North Austin

By
FOX 7 Austin
North Austin
Published August 28, 2026 9:57 AM CDT
Published August 28, 2026 9:57 AM CDT

The Brief

    • School bus involved in crash in North Austin
    • The crash involved the bus and two other vehicles

AUSTIN, Texas - A school bus has been involved in a crash with two other vehicles in North Austin.

What we know:

Officials say the three-vehicle crash happened at Parmer Lane and Corpus Christi Drive.

Students were on board the bus at the time and there were no injuries reported.

What we don't know:

The district affiliation of the school bus is not known at this time.

No word on if there were any other injuries.

The Source: Information from Travis County Sheriff's Office Senior Public Information Officer Kristen Dark.

North AustinCrime and Public Safety