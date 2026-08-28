School bus involved in crash with 2 vehicles in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A school bus has been involved in a crash with two other vehicles in North Austin.
What we know:
Officials say the three-vehicle crash happened at Parmer Lane and Corpus Christi Drive.
Students were on board the bus at the time and there were no injuries reported.
What we don't know:
The district affiliation of the school bus is not known at this time.
No word on if there were any other injuries.
The Source: Information from Travis County Sheriff's Office Senior Public Information Officer Kristen Dark.