LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Texas statewide, congressional runoffs

The Brief Follow live vote counts for every Texas statewide race. Polls closed at 7 p.m. May 26. As results are finalized throughout the night, candidates will be set to face off later this year.



Follow live vote counts for every Texas statewide race.

Now that polls have closed, real-time data for GOP and Democratic primaries will be updated. These races determine who will face off during the November general election.

LIVE UPDATES: Texas runoff results

As results are finalized throughout the night, candidates will be set to face off later this year. See live numbers below:

Texas 2026 election

This year has been a contentious one between Republicans and Democrats in Texas, as many races will be deciding factors in who will have control of Congress under President Donald Trump. It's not uncommon for the House and Senate to flip to the opposite party under a divisive cabinet during the midterms, and with the GOP holding a slim majority in both, Democrats are eager to take control in Washington.

Texas race for US Senate

The backstory:

The Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate has already been decided in the Nov. 3 general election, with state Rep. James Talarico winning a competitive primary in March. Talarico garnered a historic amount of primary votes, and has broken fundraising records. That said, Texas AG Ken Paxton has the support of Trump in a historically red Texas, and has been polling ahead of incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in this runoff.

Paxton and Cornyn have been running campaigns full of brutal advertising, with both running ads attacking their opponent's moral and political character. Paxton has taken a stance that Cornyn is not aligned enough with Trump and his MAGA base, while Cornyn has brought Paxton's impeachment trial, alleged affairs, and recent divorce to the table to call the AG's scruples into question.

Texas race for attorney general

The backstory:

State Sen. Mayes Middleton and U.S. Rep. Chip Roy are facing off for the Republican candidacy to replace Paxton as Texas AG. Middleton has branded himself as "MAGA Mayes," while Roy has touted his record as a conservative champion in Washington.

State Sen. Nathan Johnson and former Galveston mayor Joe Jaworski are in the runoff for the Democratic candidacy. Johnson came out far ahead in March with more than 48% of the votes, while Jaworski trailed at around 26%.

Texas races for US House

The backstory:

As the tide looks ready to turn blue in Washington, the race has been heating up for Congress members in Texas. Last summer, Trump pushed for a rare mid-decade redrawing of congressional districts, saying he hoped to "pick up" five new GOP seats by redefining the voting lines.

Races to watch in the runoff include:

District 18 in the Houston area, where long-serving Rep. Al Green (D-Houston) is moving out of his redrawn District 9 to face Rep. Christian Menefee (D-Houston), who only secured the seat early this year in a special election to replace the late Rep. Sylvester Turner.

District 33 in Dallas, where former U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-Dallas) faces Rep. Julie Johnson (D-Dallas), who Allred previously endorsed when he left to run for U.S. Senate against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tx).

District 9 in Houston, where Trump-endorsed Alex Mealer faces state Rep. Briscoe Cain (R-Deer Park). Republicans hope to claim TX-9 after it was reconfigured to better represent Republicans last year.

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