San Antonio Spurs pick Baylor's Jeremy Sochan at No. 9 in 2022 NBA Draft

Baylor's Jeremy Sochan is calling Texas home for good after being drafted to the San Antonio Spurs at number nine in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Sochan played just one season with the Bears after playing for the Polish Men's National Team in a EuroBasket 2022 qualifier. Sochan helped push Poland past Romania by scoring 18 points, grabbing three rebounds and blocking two shots in the team's 88-81 win. He was the youngest player in Polish Men's National Team history.

Before that, the 6'9" Forward helped lead Poland's U-16 National Team to a FIBA U16 European Championship Division B title in 2019.

Sochan signed with Baylor in the fall of 2020, as part of the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history, according to the university.

As a freshman on Baylor Men's Basketball team for the 2021-22 season, Sochan played in 30 of 34 games and helped the Bears to a second-straight Big 12 Championship. He recorded a double-double during an NCAA Tournament game, marking him down as the first Baylor freshman to ever do so. Sochan finished with two double-doubles on the season averaging near 59% from the free throw line and midrange.

Baylor went 25-5 with Sochan on the court, and 2-2 without him after he missed four games due to a left ankle sprain. He was able to finish the season recording 14 double-digit scoring performances and five double-digit rebound games.

Sochan ranked seventh in the Big 12 and second on the team for rebounds per game with 6.4.

After being called by San Antonio at the draft, Sochan posted a video on the Spur's twitter page saying "I'm ready to get to work, Go Spurs Go."