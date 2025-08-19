2 Northeast ISD school buses 'collide with each other' on US 281 in San Antonio

The Brief Two Northeast ISD school buses involved in crash on US 281 SAFD says no serious injuries had been reported



Two San Antonio-area school buses 'collided with each other' on US 281 north of Loop 1604 on Tuesday afternoon, according to the district.

The San Antonio Fire Department says the call came in just after 4 p.m. August 19. TxDOT live cameras put the crash in the US 281 southbound lanes at the Redland Road/Sonterra Boulevard exit.

The San Antonio Fire Department confirmed to FOX 7 Austin that the multi-vehicle crash involved two Northeast ISD school buses and that no serious injuries had been reported as of 5 p.m.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (TxDOT)

A Northeast ISD spokesperson told FOX 7 Austin that two buses from Tejada Middle School "collided with each other" on US 281 between Encino Rio and Redland Road.

About 26 students were on one bus while around 40 students were on the other. NEISD also said no reported injuries.