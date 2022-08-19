Shelter in place order issued for Ingram Park Mall as police search for suspect

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone inside the Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio to shelter in place.

Law enforcement officials say a suspect ran into the mall following a vehicle pursuit.

Police are searching and working to identify the suspect. It is unknown if the suspect has a weapon.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the suspect inside Ingram Mall.

Officials want to inform the public that this is not an active shooter situation.

The Ingram Mall is currently closed, including the parking lot. Police are advising the public to not attempt to enter the parking lot or building.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, medium build, 5'7"-5'9" wearing a black/blue shirt and black shoes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates