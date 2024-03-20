Texas man sent terabytes of CSAM to undercover law enforcement: officials

A Texas man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for sending terabytes of files containing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) to undercover law enforcement.

35-year-old Stephen Aaron Potts of San Antonio pled guilty in 2022 to one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Potts used file sharing software to send almost 200 files, about 2.63 terabytes, containing CSAM to undercover law enforcement from November 2021 to January 2022.

In May 2022, a federal search warrant served on Potts' home uncovered numerous electronic devices, including 22 external hard drives, two computers, one laptop, four flash drives, three smartphones, and five micro-SD cards.

A forensic analysis of one 2.5 TB device showed it contained over 9,000 videos and almost 32,000 images of CSAM.

In an interview with federal agents, Potts also stated that he would leave his computer on and enable the P2P software to download CSAM 24 hours per day, seven days per week.