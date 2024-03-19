AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-year-old boy from San Antonio area

article

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 3-year-old boy from the San Antonio area.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Savannah Samantha Kriger left work early to pick up her son, 3-year-old Kaiden Kriger, from daycare and take him to a doctor's appointment.

They were last seen leaving Kaiden's daycare on Monday around 2 p.m. in a white 2023 Lincoln Aviator that was later found abandoned at Tom Slick Park off State Highway 151 E.

Kaiden Kriger has brown eyes and short light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a Spider-Man shirt with an attached Spider-Man mask/hood and a black jacket.

Savannah Samantha Kriger is 5'4" tall with brown eyes and blonde/brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with a black jacket or cardigan.

If you have any information, call the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at (210)335-6000. You may also contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit by emailing missingpersons@bexar.org.