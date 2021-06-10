San Antonio woman sentenced for stealing over $470K from employer

A San Antonio woman has been sentenced to federal prison for stealing over $470,000 from a Schertz company she managed.

50-year-old Deanna Bates Wehde was sentenced to 49 months in federal prison on one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The US Attorney's Office says that Wehde pled guilty to the charges in July 2020, admitting to defrauding Stone Care of Texas by using company credit cards to make unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals for her own personal use and benefit. The cards had been issued in the names of former employees for business-related travel.

The theft took place while Wehde was employed between May 2016 and September 2018.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

Wehde has been ordered to pay $471,006.30 in restitution and be on supervised release for three years after completing her prison term.