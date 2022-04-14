San Antonio Zoo offering free admission to military children on April 20

article

The San Antonio Zoo is offering free admission for military children on Wednesday, April 20.

Military children will have free admission and four immediate family members can receive half off with standard admission.

To qualify for the discount please visit any of the zoo ticket windows and provide:

Military parent/adult must show valid Military I.D. to receive complimentary child admission.

Additional standard admission tickets may be purchased for direct dependents at a discounted rate of 50%

Walk up offer only (not offered online) – Must be purchased at the zoo’s front gates

The discount is only on Wednesday, April 20, and will be from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

San Antonio Zoo welcomes new jaguar Frida, cubs may be coming soon

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter