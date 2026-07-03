San Antonio’s Alamo reopens restored Paseo del Alamo walkway

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The Brief The Alamo has officially reopened its restored Paseo del Alamo, a historic walkway linking the site directly to the San Antonio River Walk. The upgraded connection features ADA-compliant paths, native landscaping, a new welcome and ticketing center, and eco-friendly rainwater harvesting. The reopening marks a major milestone in the ongoing, long-term $700 million redevelopment project of the entire historic site.



The Alamo has reopened the restored Paseo del Alamo, the historic site's connection to the San Antonio River Walk, marking another milestone in the ongoing $700 million Alamo redevelopment project.

Connecting two iconic Texas attractions

What we know:

The Paseo del Alamo was originally completed in 1981 and designed to link the Alamo and the River Walk, two of Texas' most-visited tourist attractions. The reopening nearly 45 years after the walkway first debuted,

The restored attraction features native landscaping, shaded walkways and ADA-compliant paths. The project also includes a rainwater-harvesting cistern which is intended to reduce water use by local water utilities, while preserving the original design's emphasis on water as a central feature.

The reopened Paseo also includes a new Alamo Welcome Center offering ticketing services and convenience items for visitors arriving from the River Walk. This is part of a long-term effort to restore and redevelop the historic site.

Inside the restoration and historical exhibits

The updated Southwest Corner and 18-Pounder Cannon Exhibit.

Dig deeper:

Visitors entering the Alamo Plazo from the Paseo will encounter the updated Southwest Corner and 18-pounder Cannon Exhibit, which marks the location where historians believe a cannon was fired during the Siege of the Alamo in 1836, as Mexican General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna's forces advanced. The exhibit also recognized defenders including Toribio Losoya, who was born at the Alamo, lived on the grounds and died during the battle.

View walking toward Alamo Plaza.

What they're saying:

The Alamo Trust Inc. President and CEO, Hope Andrade, states that the improvements will make it easier for visitors to travel between the River Walk and the Alamo.

"The Alamo and the River Walk are linked not just through tourism but through history," Andrade said. "The Paseo's beautiful restoration will make it easier for guests to walk from the energy of the River Walk to the reverence of the Alamo grounds."