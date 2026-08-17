Former Ft. Hood doctor accused of recording, sexually assaulting patients pleads not guilty

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The Brief Major Blaine McGraw is accused of secretly recording and sexually assaulting more than 90 victims At an arraignment on August 12, McGraw pleaded not guilty to all charges



The former Fort Hood doctor accused of recording and sexually assaulting patients has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

An arraignment was held for Major Blaine McGraw on August 12 where McGraw was informed of the charges against him.

The 5th Judicial Circuit military judge discussed certain rights held by McGraw, such as his right to counsel and his right to select the forum of his trial. The available forum options include a trial before officer panel members, all of whom must be senior to him, or a trial before military judge alone.

McGraw pleaded not guilty to all the charges and specifications and deferred forum selection until a later time.

What are the charges against Major Blaine McGraw?

The backstory:

McGraw is charged with a total of nine charges and 272 specifications that are alleged to have occurred on various occasions between 2021 and 2026.

The total number of alleged victims is 93.

Officials say McGraw is charged with the following:

91 specifications of abusive sexual contact and sexual assault

1 specification of attempted sexual assault

1 specification of attempted subordination of perjury

1 specification of solicitation to commit perjury

66 specifications of indecent recording

91 specifications of assault consummated by a battery

18 specifications of conduct unbecoming an officer

1 specification of extramarital sexual misconduct

1 specification of willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer

1 specification of dereliction of duty in violation of Articles 120, 120c, 128, 80, 133, 134, 90 and 92 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

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What's next:

The prosecution and defense will have the opportunity to argue motions before the judge at hearings that will be scheduled at a later date.

A trial date has not yet been issued by the judge.

It is anticipated that all of the proceedings will be held at Fort Hood.