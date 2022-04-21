San Marcos Activity Center to reopen May 2 after flood damage

The San Marcos Activity Center is set to reopen for community use after nearly six months.

The center unexpectedly closed last October after a pipe failure caused several inches of water to cover the facility. New sheetrock, tile, carpet, hardwood flooring, and doors have been installed throughout the facility and power and plumbing have been restored, says the city.

The San Marcos Activity Center will be reopening for community use after nearly six months. The center closed unexpectedly last year due to a pipe failure.

The City says it was responsible for an initial $2,500 in deductible costs, while the entire cost of the repair project totaled $2.5 million. The Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool is still assessing the cause of the pipe failure.

Memberships, which have been suspended since the closure in October, will resume on May 2. Automatic payments will be drafted beginning June 1.

Hours of operation for the center are:

Monday – Thursday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. (pool to close at 8:30 p.m.)

Friday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

In-person Total Wellness classes will resume at the Activity Center upon reopening, but virtual class options will still be available.

Advertisement

The San Marcos Activity Center originally opened to the public in 1997 following a $5.3 million bond election that passed in 1994. The facility celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2017, and a remodel project recently updated the locker rooms, restrooms, and carpeting.