San Marcos approves 'police parking only' spots at the square

The Brief The City of San Marcos approved parking spots reserved for police vehicles at the square This comes after two deadly shootings in the area last year After those shootings, the San Marcos Police Chief and the City of San Marcos Public Works started working together on this initiative to improve public safety



The City of San Marcos is taking steps to boost safety in its busy downtown district.

City leaders approved parking spaces reserved for police vehicles during the evening and overnight hours.

What they're saying:

Four new signs sit at the corners of the square in downtown San Marcos. Only police are allowed to park in the designated spots from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.

"Having them positioned on each of the four corners of the square creates that visibility as you’re coming in. People know that the police are there, police officers have access to their vehicles if they need additional supplies or something comes up, and they need to get into their vehicles, they’re right there," City of San Marcos Public Safety Communications Specialist Russell Wilde said.

This comes after two deadly shootings in the area last year.

One happened in July. Police said at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, two people were shot dead after an argument broke out at San Antonio and Guadalupe Streets.

Another shooting happened on a Saturday night back in November. San Marcos police said gunshots were heard coming from a bar on Hopkins Street. SMPD said three people were shot and one person died.

Wilde said after those shootings, the San Marcos Police Chief and the City of San Marcos Public Works started working together on this initiative to improve public safety.

"The goal is for people to know that they’re there, it deters incidences in the future," Wilde said.

Wilde said police started utilizing the parking spots back in January, but now they are permanent after city council approved them in May. They are utilized especially on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.

"It guarantees those spots are going to be available when they need them on those busy nights," Wilde said.