San Marcos' Christmas lighting ceremony

Hays County is ringing in the holiday season. The county judge invited the community out for the annual Christmas lighting ceremony.

Wednesday's event brought together music, lights, and even a special visit from Santa.

Christmas lighting ceremony in San Marcos

What they're saying:

"We've already put up our lights, but we’re really excited to come and really get the season started," said attendee Rebecca Lopez.

The holiday season is officially underway in San Marcos with the community packing the historic Courthouse for the annual Christmas lighting ceremony.

"We're just were really excited about the courthouse lighting, and we wanted to see the lights and music and just hang out with the community honestly," said Lopez.

Hays County pulled some strings to bring in a special guest from the North Pole. And we asked people what was on their Christmas list.

"Something that my family would enjoy," said one little boy.

"A new pair of earrings," said an attendee.

"A Gorillas T-shirt," said another.

And the moment everyone was waiting for, of course, was the big countdown to light up the courthouse lawn.

The crowd got into the spirit with music from the San Marcos and Lehman High School mariachi and choir groups.

"That's why these kids work so hard. The way they do it encourages the younger generation to want to get involved as well," said one attendee.

Judge Ruben Becerra says the cherished tradition brings the community together.

The lights will be up until the end of the month.