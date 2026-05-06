Pflugerville mass shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 others injured

The Brief Police investigating after a mass shooting at a Pflugerville restaurant Altercation began inside and then spilled into the parking lot 5 people were shot, 1 person died



Police are investigating after a mass shooting in Pflugerville that began with an altercation inside a restaurant that spilled into the parking lot.

The backstory:

The incident began at around 1:30 a.m. at the Down South CaJJun Eats restaurant near Vision Drive and Pecan Street.

Police say an altercation started inside the restaurant and then spilled out into the parking lot.

Multiple people pulled out weapons and started shooting.

Five people were shot and all were taken to a local hospital.

Police say one person died and another is in critical condition.

Three others have non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be okay.

Dig deeper:

The Austin Police Department says the suspects in the shooting fled the scene.

Not too long after the shooting in Pflugerville, APD received a call about another shooting in the 1500 block of East Howard Lane, which is about three miles away from the other shooting.

Police say the suspects in both shootings are the same.