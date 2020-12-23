San Marcos CISD urging students to return virtually this spring

With more holidays just around the corner, San Marcos CISD is pushing for their students to return virtually this spring.

"Knowing that folks are struggling out there and we did see a little bit of a bump in cases after Thanksgiving I think it’s safe to say folks are gonna wanna visit with and spend time with families over the holidays," said school board trustee Juan Arredondo.

Arredondo said they feel a push for virtual is their best option. "Although we’ve requested and will have some students back on campus do the academic challenges and or lifestyle issues with families we’re encouraging and the majority of our students if they are able to keep them home to remain virtual," he said.

RELATED: Texas schools receive free access to supplemental K-5 math computer program

If being virtual isn’t an option for your kid, don’t worry. The district will also allow for students to return in person and has measures in place in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We will still have the plastic partitions will still be taking their temperature as they enter the school facilities and also requiring a mask throughout the district for both staff and students," said Arredondo.

Advertisement

Should someone suspected of being sick shows up to campus they have testing options available.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

"We offer rapid testing for students who we think might be sick we obviously encourage families to screen both themselves and their children before dropping them off on campus I’m thing for faculty and staff," said Arredondo.

Right now Arredondo said their spring sports are still in play unless UIL says otherwise.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK