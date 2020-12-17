Texas schools receive free access to supplemental K-5 math computer program

Texas schools will have access to a supplemental K-5 math computer program through the TEA's Texas Home Learning 3.0 initiative, says Gov. Greg Abbott.

The governor's office says, like other THL 3.0 offerings, these instructional materials are optional and TEKS-aligned.

"ST Math is an effective and engaging program that will help students stay on track whether they are in a classroom or learning virtually," said Abbott in a release. "The State of Texas will continue to expand the THL 3.0 program and ensure access to dynamic learning opportunities for students across the state."

According to the governor's office, ST Math is easy to implement and its supplemental nature allows for plug and play within many existing math blocks. The platform allows students to take a penguin named "JiJi" through math challenges to build conceptual understanding in math. Due to the conceptual nature of the program, it limits written language and builds a strong conceptual understanding of math, which can help all students, particularly English Language Learners (ELLs).

Beginning Dec. 17, all Texans, both educators and families, can register for access to a new ST Math account online.

TEA has partnered with the MIND Research Institute, a nonprofit organization that created ST Math, to deliver this latest set of high-quality resources. Before release, all THL 3.0 instructional materials undergo a rigorous review that includes Texas teacher feedback to confirm quality standards, according to the governor's office.

The governor's office says additional THL 3.0 instructional materials for other subjects and grade levels will continue to be announced over the coming weeks and months. Currently, more than 100,000 students in 350 different Texas schools are utilizing this program.

THL 3.0 is a comprehensive initiative aimed at supporting school systems, teachers, parents, and students throughout the public health crisis and beyond with high-quality instructional materials, technology solutions, and professional development resources.

TEA previously announced that it will offer all Texas school systems the learning management system Schoology for two years at no cost. Nearly 400 Texas school systems have already signed up, with another 200 currently engaging with the Schoology team.

For more information on Texas Home Learning 3.0, click here.

