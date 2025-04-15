San Marcos considers options to build new city hall

The Brief A new city hall is being considered by the City of San Marcos There are several options being considered, but one option means relocating a popular dog park The city is still working through options



San Marcos is considering its options to build a new city hall, but one option means a dog park could be relocated.

The backstory:

The city is considering several options for a new building along Hopkins Street, but no plans have been finalized.

The current city hall was built 50 years ago and the city said a new one is needed to meet the needs of a bigger and growing community.

The estimated cost could reach $98 million.

City staff are still working through its options.

Planning and construction is expected to take several more years.

The other side:

Neighbors voiced their concerns about having their nearby dog park potentially relocated.

"You're seeing that your towns people use this area. A building with a bunch of concrete and fountains isn't really usable for anyone who lives here. So how is that welcome corridor beneficial to anyone who lives here?" one neighbor said.