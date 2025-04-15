San Marcos considers options to build new city hall
SAN MARCOS, Texas - San Marcos is considering its options to build a new city hall, but one option means a dog park could be relocated.
The backstory:
The city is considering several options for a new building along Hopkins Street, but no plans have been finalized.
The current city hall was built 50 years ago and the city said a new one is needed to meet the needs of a bigger and growing community.
The estimated cost could reach $98 million.
City staff are still working through its options.
Planning and construction is expected to take several more years.
The other side:
Neighbors voiced their concerns about having their nearby dog park potentially relocated.
"You're seeing that your towns people use this area. A building with a bunch of concrete and fountains isn't really usable for anyone who lives here. So how is that welcome corridor beneficial to anyone who lives here?" one neighbor said.
The Source: Information from the City of San Marcos