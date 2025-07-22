San Marcos deadly shooting suspect in custody; investigation continues

The Brief San Marcos deadly shooting suspect in custody Avery Saul Bowman Jr. was wanted in connection to shooting on July 19 2 people were killed and another person has been arrested



The suspect wanted for capital murder in connection to a deadly shooting in downtown San Marcos is now in custody.

What we know:

Officials say Avery Saul Bowman Jr. was taken into custody thanks to Hays County Crime Stoppers and members of the community for helping locate Bowman Jr.

A previously unknown witness was also identified.

Police obtained a capital murder warrant for the arrest of 19-year-old Bowman Jr. who officials say has a criminal background, including unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

What you can do:

The investigation into the shooting continues.

Contact Hays County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at http://callcrimestoppers.com/, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500. Use caution, as the suspect in this case has a history of possessing firearms.

The backstory:

Jeremiah Jayden Tobias, 19, is behind bars in the Hays County Jail for the deadly shooting in San Marcos on Saturday, July 19. It happened around 1:30 a.m.

According to the San Marcos Police Department, a fight broke out in the downtown square outside a bar near San Antonio and Guadalupe Streets.

One of the victims who was killed in the shooting has been identified as 24-year-old Anthony Barrera. Barrera was reportedly dating a married woman whom he met at a bar there that night.

"The woman's husband came to the bar and confronted him," said San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge. "This continued outside and onto the sidewalk."

While the husband and boyfriend were fighting, a third person got involved and punched Barrera several times in the face. But the situation escalated when a fourth person jumped in and tried to steal the necklace Barrera was wearing.

"The victim realized [the necklace was being stolen] and stopped fighting the husband and began fighting this fourth person," said Standridge.

The fourth person was identified as Bowman Jr.

Police believe Bowman and Tobias were there together. So when Barrera and Bowman started to fight each other, police said, Tobias then fired several shots, hitting three people.

"Based on video evidence, we believe this handgun had an altered trigger, thus allowing for automatic gunfire," said Standridge. "We believe eight rounds were discharged."

Barrera was pronounced dead at the scene and 20-year-old Alek Pacheco was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

"The second victim, we believe, was actually known to the shooter and possibly even a distant family member," said Standridge.

A third person was grazed by a bullet while walking down the street and was treated for minor injuries.

Four people were detained at the scene, and Tobias was identified as the suspect.

Jermiah Jayden Tobias | Credit: San Marcos Police Department

"We learned that our alleged shooter, Jeremiah Tobias, was alerted by neighbors that SWAT and police were approaching through the neighborhood," said Standridge. "He fled on foot and was eventually picked up by a family member."

Tobias was taken into custody around 8 p.m. on July 19. Records show he was out on bond for unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. He was released on July 5.

"His bond is set at $1,650,000," said Standridge.