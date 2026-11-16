San Marcos officers involved in fatal shooting cleared by Hays Co. Grand Jury

The Brief Hays County Grand Jury clears San Marcos police officers in fatal shooting The officers were involved in a June 2026 incident where a man was shot and killed during an attempt to arrest him The Grand Jury determined the shooting was justified and did not return an indictment



A Hays County Grand Jury has concluded its review of the June 2026 shooting incident in which San Marcos police officers shot and killed a man during an attempt to arrest him.

The Office of Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins says the Grand Jury determined the shooting was justified and did not return an indictment in the case.

The backstory:

The shooting happened in the evening of June 26, 2026.

San Marcos police were notified that 25-year-old Thomas Anthony Hawkins III was at an apartment within the Mission Trail @ El Camino Real complex in San Marcos.

Hawkins was wanted with active warrants for violent offenses from three different counties, including a charge from Hays County. Three SMPD officers responded to the apartment complex.

Two officers approached the third-floor apartment while the third officer watched the balcony from below.

After officers knocked, the residents of the apartment, which included the brother of Hawkins and another individual, exited the apartment and spoke to the officers.

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The officers were informed that there were weapons inside the home, but the brother offered to go inside and try to get Hawkins to come out peacefully.

While officers waited outside, they could hear voices and a possible struggle inside the apartment.

A short time later, the door opened and the brother was observed pushing Hawkins out of the apartment.

Hawkins had a knife in his right hand and immediately turned and lunged at one of the officers with the knife.

Both officers discharged their weapons during the interaction and Hawkins was hit multiple times.