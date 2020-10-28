San Marcos PD Blue Santa applications to be accepted through Nov. 20

The San Marcos Police Department has opened the application process for the 2020 SMPD Blue Santa program. Applications will be accepted through Friday, Nov. 20.

Applications are available in English and Spanish and may be found online or picked up at the Health & Human Services Department or at the San Marcos Police Department in San Marcos.

“Over the past 48 years, SMPD’s Blue Santa program and the San Marcos Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association have provided toys for up to 350 local families, which includes nearly 1,500 children, who might not otherwise have gifts for Christmas,” said SMPD Cpl. Laray Taylor, organizer of the SMPD Blue Santa Program, in a release. “It’s been a challenging year for this community and we’re excited to be able to continue this valuable program and thank our donors and volunteers for their generosity.”

Applicants should review the application carefully before submitting and then watch for a postcard in the mail containing detailed instructions about the drive-thru distribution. Due to COVID-19 precautions, all packages must be picked up and there will be no gift deliveries this year.

Anyone with special circumstances that would hinder gift pick-up is asked to contact Taylor at ltaylor@sanmarcostx.gov or 512-754-2270.

The Blue Santa program will distribute toys at 750 Barnes Drive, Ste. 100, between Target and JC Penney on the following dates and times:

Friday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Unfortunately, we’re unable to hold our traditional Blue Santa gift wrapping events this year due to COVID-19,” said Taylor. “We’ll miss sharing Christmas with all those who participate each year and we hope to be gift wrapping together again in 2021.”

SMPD also assists gift-giving efforts for organizations including the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas Family and Child Protective Services, the Children’s and Women’s Shelters, Centro Cultural Center kids program and the Southside Community Center, says the city of San Marcos. The SMPD Blue Santa Program is the largest Christmas toy giveaway in San Marcos each year.

Donations are accepted through PayPal, or check, which can be made out to:

The San Marcos Police Department

2300 Interstate 35 S

San Marcos, TX 78666

Attn. San Marcos CPAAA Blue Santa Account

All donated funds will be used to purchase toys.

