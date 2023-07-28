San Marcos warns of potential pipe leaks at parks during Stage 3 drought

article

The City of San Marcos is asking everyone to bring their own water to city park during the Stage 3 drought response.

During extreme heat and drought conditions, the City says large cracks often form on park grounds that can compromise pipes and lead to fractures and leaks.

When this happens, City crews often have to shut off water access to restrooms and/or water fountains to make repairs.

The City says, "Please know we recognize the importance of these resources and will get them operational as soon as possible."

The City says there are portable toilet restrooms at City Park, Children’s Park and Rio Vista Park and it's important to bring reusable water bottles for yourself and your pets.



If you see a leak in a San Marcos park, you're asked to report it at sanmarcostx.gov/smtxconnect.



For up-to-date information on Water and Energy Conservation, visit sanmarcostx.gov/conservation.