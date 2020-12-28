San Marcos police arrest man in connection with Christmas Eve stabbing

A San Marcos man has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Eve stabbing near a homeless camp under Hwy 80.

51-year-old Richard Allen Davis has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident and San Marcos police say he remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.

Richard Davis (San Marcos Police Department)

SMPD says that just after 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, officers were dispatched to assist EMS in the 1200 block of Hwy 80. At the scene, officers found a 41-year-old man bleeding profusely from a chest wound.

The man said he had been stabbed by Davis near a homeless camp under the Hwy 80 bridge. SMPD says officers learned the victim was removing trespassing signs in the homeless camp and was approached by Davis with a fixed blade knife in hand. After an argument, Davis allegedly stabbed the man once in the chest.

Officers located Davis who denied participation in the assault, says SMPD, but a K9 officer found a fixed blade knife in the area he was last seen.

Davis was taken into custody and transported to the Hays County Jail. The victim was taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital where he underwent surgery and SMPD says his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

