San Marcos police looking for 2 suspects who stole purse from lounge

The San Marcos Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects caught on camera stealing a person's purse at a lounge.

The incident happened at The Davenport on Guadalupe Street on Monday, April 19.

Suspect 1 is a white female in her 20s with brown hair. She was wearing a white collared shirt, gray pullover, jeans, and black sandals at the time of the incident.

Suspect 2 is a white male in his late 20s to early 30s with brown or black hair. He was wearing a plaid shirt, North Face jacket, jeans, and white shoes.

Both suspects left in a silver 2019 or 2020 Toyota Tacoma TDR Off Road.

If you recognize the suspects, you're asked to contact Detective Raven at kraven@sanmarcostx.gov or 512-753-2303.