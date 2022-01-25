San Marcos police officers will not face charges for fatal shooting

A Grand Jury review returned a no bill for two police officers involved in a fatal shooting that happened on April 10, 2021.

31-year-old Rescue Eram was killed in the shooting.

An internal investigation also concluded the officers’ actions followed departmental policy, according to the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD).

"Eram’s refusal to drop the weapon when demanded at gunpoint raised reasonable concerns about his intentions," Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau said in the official report. "Eram’s subsequent sudden charge towards officers with the weapon raised cannot be reasonably interpreted as anything other than a potentially deadly attack."

Rescue Eram (San Marcos Police Department)

According to SMPD, officers were alerted to a man, now identified as 31-year-old San Marcos resident Rescue Eram, walking in traffic on I-35 around 12:19 a.m. on April 10. Officers reportedly witnessed Eram walk along the retaining wall, then cross traffic, so they attempted to detain him for his safety and the safety of passing motorists.

SMPD says officers observed Eram holding a knife or similar object in his hand, and say at one point he threatened officers by moving aggressively toward them. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation before Eram reportedly turned and ran in front of traffic, almost colliding with an 18-wheeler semi-trailer truck.

Officers again tried to detain him, but Eram reportedly turned and fully charged officers with a weapon held above his head almost as if to strike or slash at them, says SMPD. Eram was shot and officers began to administer life-saving efforts including CPR.

Eram was pronounced dead at the scene.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

San Marcos police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting

Man killed in San Marcos during police incident on I-35

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter