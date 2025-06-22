San Marcos River: Non-residents to pay for parking starting July 1

The Brief Starting July 1, non-residents will have to pay for parking at San Marcos' City Park to access the river. Parking fees for non-residents at City Park will range from $5 per hour to $25 for special events and holidays. San Marcos residents can continue to park for free at City Park by registering their vehicles online.



It’s officially summer, and that means the San Marcos River is already drawing big crowds, but if you’re planning a float this season, and you don’t live in San Marcos, be ready to pay.

Pay to park

What we know:

The San Marcos River, a go-to summer escape for tubing, swimming, and beating the Texas heat, but starting July 1, visitors from outside the San Marcos city limits will have to pay to park.

The city is rolling out paid parking for non-residents at City Park, a popular entry point to the San Marcos River.

The city says the change is part of an ongoing effort to maintain and support park resources. Pointing out that non-residents do not pay property taxes to San Marcos, a major funding source for local governments.

What they're saying:

Some people are on board with the move.

"A very large percentage of the people that come here don't spend money here, like restaurants, grocery stores, hotels, things like that," said Mark Jalufka, general manager at Lions Club Tube Rental.

"The city, they want to put more money into the parks. And so, it's designed to, the pay parking is designed to infuse money into the park system."

The other side:

But others are against it.

"I feel like it's probably going to discourage people from out of town coming here, you know, because I like everything so expensive these days. You know you got dinner, you got a lot of people who have families that they need to worry about and stuff. And it's just like an extra challenge to like to go through in order to be able to like to do this and have fun," said Houston resident, Matt Hurt.

Local perspective:

According to the city, 2024’s summer season saw the largest crowds. The city says 70% of weekend riverfront parks patrons are from out of town. Primarily from Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, and Austin.

"It would definitely mean I wouldn't be coming here as often, especially depending on the pricing of it," said Cedar Creek resident, Jayk Highsmith.

Proof of residency for parking

What's next:

The city says residents will need to register their vehicles online, providing proof of residency will be required to complete registration.

Up to 5 cars can be registered at any address provided.

As for non-residents, fees start at $5 an hour but range up to $25 for special events and holidays.

The fees begin on July 1st.