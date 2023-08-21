Expand / Collapse search

Drought restrictions: San Marcos to enter Stage 4

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas - The City of San Marcos will enter Stage 4 drought restrictions on Sunday, August 27 at noon.

The City says the aquifer levels have been continuing to drop over the past two months, with the 10-day average reaching 626.6 feet on Monday.

Stage 4 restrictions are triggered when the level falls below 630 feet.

"The extreme high heat and lack of rainfall continues to pose a challenge to our region," said Director of SMTX Utilities Tyler Hjorth. "We are hoping weather predictions will bring us a wetter than normal winter and replenish our water resources, but in the meantime, we must do everything we can as a community to protect the water supply we currently have available."

The City’s main water source, Canyon Lake, is experiencing near-historic low water levels below 70 percent capacity. 

Canyon Lake experienced historic low water levels in September 2009 at 892.7 feet. As of Monday 21, 2023, Canyon Lake has a current level of 893.07 feet.

The last time San Marcos was in Stage 4 drought restrictions was in 2014.

The new restrictions approved under Stage 4 drought restrictions include:

  • Soaker hoses or drip irrigation is allowed one day per week on the designated weekday before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.
  • Hand watering is permitted on any day before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.
  • Use of sprinklers is limited to one day every other week designated weekday determined by address.
  • Hose-end sprinklers are permitted on the designated weekday before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.
  • Automatic irrigation systems are allowed on the designated weekday beginning at 8 p.m. and ending the following morning at 4 a.m.
  • Sprinkler usage is permitted every other week beginning August 28 through September 1. The sprinkler usage schedule will be updated monthly at sanmarcotx.gov/conservation.
  • Stage 4 drought restrictions prohibit water waste including washing impervious surfaces, using decorative water features, and filling swimming pools.
  • At-home car washing and foundation watering is allowed only one day per week. Variances for new landscape establishment are not issued in Stage 4.

More details of Stage 4 restrictions and all updates can be found on the City of San Marcos website at sanmarcostx.gov/conservation.