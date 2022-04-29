San Marcos students donate snacks to Hays County deputies

article

The Hays County Sheriff's Office received a special donation from the San Marcos Academy on Friday. The sheriff's office said students and staff donated gourmet popcorn to deputies.

Teacher June Bond said the students are in a class called Teaching for Transformation, a class designed for character building strategy.

One of the research projects was to contact nonprofit organizations with persuasive essays on ways they want to support community efforts.

"Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler wanted to thank and recognize students and staff from the San Marcos Academy today for their great contribution to the deputies of the sheriff’s office," the sheriff's office said.

Advertisement

The Double Good Popcorn company sent the students about 1,100 bags of popcorn to distribute to first responders in Hays County. The students then gave the HCSO enough bags of popcorn for each deputy within the agency.