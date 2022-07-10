City of San Marcos accepting donations of pedestal, box fans

The city of San Marcos will be accepting donations of fans to help those who do not have or cannot afford air conditioning during the summer.

The city is asking for donations of new, 12-inch or larger multipurpose pedestal fans and 20-inch box fans. Cash or check financial donations are also accepted. All contributions will be used to purchase new fans for distribution to people in need of assistance.

The city will accept donations at all five San Marcos Fire Department stations through July 26. Donations are also accepted during normal business hours at the San Marcos Electric Utility office and Neighborhood Enhancement building. Check donations made payable to City of San Marcos will be accepted at all locations below.

Fire Station 1, 114 E. Hutchison St.

Fire Station 2, 205 Flint Ridge Rd.

Fire Station 3, 2420 Hunter Rd.

Fire Station 4, 1404 Wonder World Drive

Fire Station 5, 100 Carlson Circle

San Marcos Electric Utility, 1040 N Highway 123

Neighborhood Enhancement, 630 E Hopkins St. Building 5

Cash donations will only be accepted at the San Marcos Electric Utility Office.

The city is partnering with Community Action Inc. of Central Texas and Salvation Army San Marcos on this drive.

For more information, contact San Marcos Utilities (SMTXU) at 512-393-8300.