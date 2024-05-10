Hays County judge declares disaster after severe storm

A judge has declared a disaster in Hays County after severe storms on Thursday night.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra announced he will be signing a disaster declaration for the county in order to bring additional resources to residents.

The National Weather Service briefly placed Hays County under a tornado warning Thursday night.

Multiple trees fell in the storm. Some natural areas in San Marcos had to be closed due to storm damage.

The city of San Marcos reported that crews worked overnight to address damage from the storm.

San Marcos reported significant damage from wind and hail, including downed trees, power lines and traffic signal disruptions.

San Marcos CISD issued a two-hour delay for classes on Friday due to power outages, storm damage and unknown road conditions.

Judge Becerra asked those in need of housing assistance after the storm to contact the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

The judge also asks those who have cleanup support inquiries to reach out directly to his office at judge.becerra@co.hays.tx.us.