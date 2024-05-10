Some San Marcos natural areas closed due to storm damage

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (San Marcos Parks and Recreation)

After severe storms hit San Marcos Thursday night, crews shut down two natural areas due to damage.

San Marcos Parks and Recreation says all of Purgatory Creek Natural Area, as well as the Lime Kiln trailhead of Spring Lake Natural Area, are closed until further notice.

Crews are still working their way through all the parks and natural areas to assess damage.

The city says it will post updates on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page.