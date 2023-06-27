San Marcos to enter Stage 3 drought restrictions July 2

The City of San Marcos will enter Stage 3 drought restrictions soon due to dropping aquifer levels.

Restrictions will go into place starting Sunday, July 2 at noon.

Stage 3 is implemented when the 10-day average Edwards Aquifer index well level falls below 640 feet above mean sea level. On June 26 the 10-day average aquifer level was at 638.5 feet and the daily reading was 636.4 feet.

July 17 through July 21 – Sprinkler use allowed on designated weekday and times

July 3 through July 7 – Sprinkler use allowed on designated weekday and times

No sprinkler use on Saturdays and Sundays

Irrigation with hose-end sprinklers is allowed only one day every other week beginning on the second Monday after stage 3 has been declared, on the designated weekday during designated usage times.

Irrigation with automatic sprinkler irrigation systems is allowed only one day every other week, beginning on the second Monday after stage 3 has been declared, between the hours of 8 p.m. on the designated weekday and 4 a.m. on the following day.

Irrigation with soaker hose and drip irrigation system is allowed on any day during the designated usage times.

Irrigation with hand-held bucket or hand-held hose is allowed on any day and at any time.

Irrigation of plants in inventory at commercial nurseries is allowed on any day and at any time.