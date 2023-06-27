San Marcos to enter Stage 3 drought restrictions July 2
SAN MARCOS, Texas - The City of San Marcos will enter Stage 3 drought restrictions soon due to dropping aquifer levels.
Restrictions will go into place starting Sunday, July 2 at noon.
Stage 3 is implemented when the 10-day average Edwards Aquifer index well level falls below 640 feet above mean sea level. On June 26 the 10-day average aquifer level was at 638.5 feet and the daily reading was 636.4 feet.
Sprinklers
- No sprinkler use on Saturdays and Sundays
- July 3 through July 7 – Sprinkler use allowed on designated weekday and times
- July 10 through July 14 – No sprinkler use allowed
- July 17 through July 21 – Sprinkler use allowed on designated weekday and times
- July 24 through July 28 – No sprinkler use allowed
Irrigation
- Irrigation with hose-end sprinklers is allowed only one day every other week beginning on the second Monday after stage 3 has been declared, on the designated weekday during designated usage times.
- Irrigation with automatic sprinkler irrigation systems is allowed only one day every other week, beginning on the second Monday after stage 3 has been declared, between the hours of 8 p.m. on the designated weekday and 4 a.m. on the following day.
- Irrigation with soaker hose and drip irrigation system is allowed on any day during the designated usage times.
- Irrigation with hand-held bucket or hand-held hose is allowed on any day and at any time.
- Irrigation of plants in inventory at commercial nurseries is allowed on any day and at any time.
- Irrigation of vegetable gardens using hand-held bucket, hand-held hose, soaker hose or drip irrigation is allowed on any day and at any time.
Irrigation of golf courses and athletic fields
- Irrigation of out-of-play areas such as entryways and areas around clubhouses shall follow general Stage 3 irrigation restrictions.
- Irrigation of in-play areas shall follow general Stage 3 irrigation restrictions unless an irrigation conservation plan has been submitted and approved by the director.
- If the general irrigation restrictions are being followed, alternative days may be requested to accommodate field usage schedules.
Recreational water use
- Swimming pools located outdoors should be covered when not in use to minimize evaporative losses.
- Operation of outdoor aesthetic water features is prohibited.
- Washing impervious surfaces is prohibited unless required for health and safety purposes.
- Foundation watering using a drip system, soaker hose or hand-held hose is allowed only one day per week.
Vehicle washing
- Charity car washes are prohibited unless held at a commercial car wash.
- Non-commercial vehicle washing is allowed one day per week and must be done using a hand-held bucket or hand-held hose equipped with a positive shutoff device.
- Commercial vehicle washing is allowed on any day and at any time.
Waste of water is prohibited under Stage 3, says the city. Waste includes allowing water to puddle or run off a property, operating a sprinkler system with broken or misaligned heads, and failing to repair leaks.
Other non-essential water uses are allowed, but all reasonable measures shall be taken to limit the use, says the city.