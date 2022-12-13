Santa, Mrs. Claus visit Austin babies in hospital

article

Santa and Ms. Claus stopped by Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin to bring some holiday cheer to parents and babies who will be spending the holiday in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The babies got a chance to get their very first picture with the big guy himself.

Staff also volunteered their time and talents to brighten the days of the babies' families with special holiday activities.

Santa and Mrs. Claus visit babies in the neonatal intensive care unit. Photo Courtesy: Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin is a Level III NICU located in Central Austin at 1201 W. 38th Street.