99-year-old Barton Springs Road bridge to be replaced, Austin City Council says

The nearly century-old bridge over Barton Creek will be replaced in the coming years.

The Austin City Council approved a $9 billion contract this week to design a new bridge on Barton Springs Road over the creek.

The historic bridge facilitates traffic in and out of Zilker Park.

It was built in 1925 and expanded in 1946.

The city says the bridge is in fair condition, but it does not align with current sidewalk and bike land standards.

A future design is also expected to provide additional space for the Zilker Eagle train track, and the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail.

The design process will take over two years.