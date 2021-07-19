Save Austin Now PAC, #MakeAustinSafe leaders hold news conference

Save Austin Now PAC and its #MakeAustinSafe coalition leaders are holding a news conference.

Organizers say they will be making a "major announcement" at the news conference that's set to begin at 2 p.m. (CT).

FOX 7 Austin will be streaming the news conference on our website, the FOX 7 Austin YouTube channel, and on the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

Save Austin Now co-founders Matt Mackowiak & Cleo Petricek, Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday, Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas public affairs coordinator Jennifer Szimanski, Texas Municipal Police Association president Kevin Lawrence, and Texas Police Association executive director Erwin Ballarta are all expected to attend.

Less than a week ago, Save Austin Now PAC launched a petition to increase Austin Police Department staffing.

