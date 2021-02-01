'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dead at 44 after battle with stage 4 cancer

Dustin Diamond, the actor best known for playing Samuel "Screech" Powers on the beloved coming-of-age sitcom "Saved By the Bell" has died. He was 44.

The actor was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell carcinoma cancer last month.

The actor's agent told FOX News Diamond died Monday "due to carcinoma."

"He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution," Diamond's agent Roger Paul said in a statement. "Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful."

Dustin Diamond visits "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 16, 2016 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

