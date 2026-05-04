Pflugerville moves to modified Stage 1 water restrictions; conservation still critical

The Brief Pflugerville moves to modified Stage 1 restrictions City has been under Stage 3 since early March City is preparing for two-week scheduled shutdown after Memorial Day to complete repairs, construction on waterlines



The City of Pflugerville has moved to modified Stage 1 water restrictions.

RELATED COVERAGE: Lake Pflugerville levels signal path to easing water restrictions

What they're saying:

Restrictions will remain in place as the city prepares for a two-week scheduled shutdown after Memorial Day to complete full repairs on the existing raw waterline, finalize construction of the secondary line and conduct essential pump maintenance.

Modified Stage 1 restrictions

What you can do:

Here's what you can and can't do under the modified Stage 1 restrictions.

Can do:

Handheld watering only allowed on designated watering days before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m. with a hose with a shutoff nozzle, small bucket or watering can

Washing vehicles only allowed on designated watering days before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m. with a bucket or handheld hose with a shutoff nozzle

Maintain but no filling existing pools

Hold charity car washes only if you have obtain a City-issued permit

Water foundation as needed

Operate decorative fountains/ponds only if they recirculate water or support aquatic life

Can't do:

No automatic irrigation systems, including hoses attached to sprinklers

No splashpads

No washing outdoor surfaces, including sidewalks, driveways, patios, walls or other exterior areas

No refilling or placing drained pools into service unless using a non-City water source approved in writing by the City; this includes indoor/outdoor swimming pools, wading pools, hot tubs and Jacuzzis.

Watering schedule

Residential:

Addresses ending in 0 or 1: Monday

Addresses ending in 2 or 3: Tuesday

Addresses ending in 4 or 5: Wednesday

Addresses ending in 6 or 7: Thursday

Addresses ending in 8 or 9: Friday

Other:

Commercial and multifamily facilities: Saturday

Public and private schools: Sunday

By the numbers:

The change comes after Lake Pflugerville maintained 633 feet in elevation.

However, the city says that if daily water demand exceeds eight million gallons, residents will be forced to go back to stage 3.

Customers who violate modified Stage 1 restrictions may receive a fine of $500–$1,000 per occurrence.

The backstory:

On March 4, Mayor Doug Weiss issued an emergency disaster declaration due to an imminent public water supply failure.

The declaration was due to "the failure of a pipeline feeding raw water to Lake Pflugerville has resulted in declining lake elevations, which are forecasted to continue dropping."

Stage 3 water restrictions were put in place after the original 30-inch raw intake pipe that fills the lake broke while a 42-inch secondary raw waterline was being constructed.

The water flow was turned back on prematurely, according to city officials, causing the pipe to move and crack.

A few days later, crews were installing a bypass pipe in order to get water flowing again. The 24-inch temporary bypass waterline was fully installed by March 11, allowing water to be pumped from the Colorado River to Lake Pflugerville.

On March 17, a fifth break was found in the raw waterline. By the evening of March 18, the pipeline was repaired and water flow to the lake had been restored, according to the city.

At a March 24 meeting, city council stated that the city is working with contractors and consultants to schedule another shutdown around the last week of May which could last about two weeks.

On April 24, Lake Pflugerville reached 633 feet in elevation, allowing fishing from the shore and most piers and marking a first step in easing water constraints.