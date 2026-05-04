LGBTQ+ supportive church vandalized again for second time in less than a year

The Brief Mural outside Life in the City church vandalized Church says vandalism is targeting LGBTQ+ community, church Previous vandalism happened in August 2025



The mural outside of Life in the City church has been vandalized, marking the second time the church has been hit in less than a year.

The church says the vandalism is targeting both the LGBTQ+ community and the church itself.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LGBTQ+ supportive church vandalized as Austin Pride Month begins

What they're saying:

The church posted on social media that it had been vandalized for the second time in less than a year. It noticed the vandalism before Sunday service.

The message "Pride 1st Sin" was spray-painted in black on part of the mural decorating the outside of the church building.

On Instagram the church wrote:

"Well, it’s happened again. 9 months later, Life in the City is once again facing hateful rhetoric directed at our place of worship. Let us be clear: hate has absolutely no place in our sanctuary. LITC is steadfast in its commitment to standing with the LGBTQIA+ community and all marginalized communities today and always. We will continue to be a light in the darkness."

The backstory:

The church was previously targeted last August when church members found homophobic messages spray-painted on the building and their Progress Pride flag destroyed.

The previous vandalism also had a similar message: "Pride was the 1st sin."

The previous vandalism prompted the church and its community to make the mural that was vandalized this time.

Big picture view:

FOX 7 Austin has reached out to the Austin Police Department for updates on the previous police report the church made.

The City of Austin addresses hate crimes through a combined approach of specialized APD investigation, community reporting and the "We All Belong" initiative.

What you can do:

The church is asking for community support, including donations to help clean up the vandalism.

You can donate to the church online here.