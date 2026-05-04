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LGBTQ+ supportive church vandalized again for second time in less than a year

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Published  May 4, 2026 11:12am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin
Church vandalized again in less than a year

Church vandalized again in less than a year

The mural outside of Life in the City church has been vandalized, marking the second time the church has been hit in less than a year. FOX 7 Austin's Jessica Rivera has more.

The Brief

    • Mural outside Life in the City church vandalized
    • Church says vandalism is targeting LGBTQ+ community, church
    • Previous vandalism happened in August 2025

AUSTIN, Texas - The mural outside of Life in the City church has been vandalized, marking the second time the church has been hit in less than a year.

The church says the vandalism is targeting both the LGBTQ+ community and the church itself.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LGBTQ+ supportive church vandalized as Austin Pride Month begins

What they're saying:

The church posted on social media that it had been vandalized for the second time in less than a year. It noticed the vandalism before Sunday service.

The message "Pride 1st Sin" was spray-painted in black on part of the mural decorating the outside of the church building.

On Instagram the church wrote:

"Well, it’s happened again. 9 months later, Life in the City is once again facing hateful rhetoric directed at our place of worship. Let us be clear: hate has absolutely no place in our sanctuary. LITC is steadfast in its commitment to standing with the LGBTQIA+ community and all marginalized communities today and always. We will continue to be a light in the darkness."

The backstory:

The church was previously targeted last August when church members found homophobic messages spray-painted on the building and their Progress Pride flag destroyed.

The previous vandalism also had a similar message: "Pride was the 1st sin."

Church vandalized as Austin Pride Month kicks off

Church vandalized as Austin Pride Month kicks off

Life in the City, a United Methodist church that openly supports the LGBTQ+ community, experienced what they’re calling an action of violence just as Austin Pride Month started. FOX 7 Austin's Alec Nolan has the story.

The previous vandalism prompted the church and its community to make the mural that was vandalized this time.

Big picture view:

FOX 7 Austin has reached out to the Austin Police Department for updates on the previous police report the church made.

The City of Austin addresses hate crimes through a combined approach of specialized APD investigation, community reporting and the "We All Belong" initiative.

What you can do:

The church is asking for community support, including donations to help clean up the vandalism.

You can donate to the church online here.

The Source: Information in this report comes from reporting/interviews by FOX 7 Austin's Jessica Rivera

Crime and Public SafetyLGBTQReligionSouth Austin