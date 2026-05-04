LGBTQ+ supportive church vandalized again for second time in less than a year
AUSTIN, Texas - The mural outside of Life in the City church has been vandalized, marking the second time the church has been hit in less than a year.
The church says the vandalism is targeting both the LGBTQ+ community and the church itself.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LGBTQ+ supportive church vandalized as Austin Pride Month begins
What they're saying:
The church posted on social media that it had been vandalized for the second time in less than a year. It noticed the vandalism before Sunday service.
The message "Pride 1st Sin" was spray-painted in black on part of the mural decorating the outside of the church building.
On Instagram the church wrote:
"Well, it’s happened again. 9 months later, Life in the City is once again facing hateful rhetoric directed at our place of worship. Let us be clear: hate has absolutely no place in our sanctuary. LITC is steadfast in its commitment to standing with the LGBTQIA+ community and all marginalized communities today and always. We will continue to be a light in the darkness."
The backstory:
The church was previously targeted last August when church members found homophobic messages spray-painted on the building and their Progress Pride flag destroyed.
The previous vandalism also had a similar message: "Pride was the 1st sin."
The previous vandalism prompted the church and its community to make the mural that was vandalized this time.
Big picture view:
FOX 7 Austin has reached out to the Austin Police Department for updates on the previous police report the church made.
The City of Austin addresses hate crimes through a combined approach of specialized APD investigation, community reporting and the "We All Belong" initiative.
What you can do:
The church is asking for community support, including donations to help clean up the vandalism.
You can donate to the church online here.
The Source: Information in this report comes from reporting/interviews by FOX 7 Austin's Jessica Rivera