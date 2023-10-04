Expand / Collapse search

Scaffolding collapse in Southwest Austin leaves 3 hospitalized

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Southwest Austin
3 hurt after West Austin scaffolding collapse

AUSTIN, Texas - Three people are injured after a scaffolding collapse in Southwest Austin.

Three people are injured after a scaffolding collapse in Southwest Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the scaffolding collapsed in the 3100 block of Honey Tree Lane around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Three adult patients were taken to local trauma facilities – two to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center and one to Dell Seton Medical Center – all with potentially serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.