Scammers using online dating profiles to take advantage of those looking for love

The Brief Scammers are now using dating apps to try to take advantage of those looking for love One Austin resident reported losing $60K to a scammer If you've been the victim of an online dating scam, you're urged to report it to the Better Business Bureau



More people than ever are trying to find romance online these days.

But scammers are increasingly using those dating apps to try to take advantage of those looking for love.

Scammers are using online dating profiles

What they're saying:

"Are they really the person that they show themselves to be online?" said Brooke Eastman of Cedar Park.

The Better Business Bureau in Austin says an increasing number of scammers are using online profiles to rip off people trying to find romance, whether on a dating app, or even social media.

"Someone reaches out to you. They might have noticed something on your profile that sparks an interest," said Heather Massey, V.P. of communications for the Better Business Bureau Serving the Heart of Texas.

While many apps do a good job of vetting their members, they're not always perfect.

"What people don't realize is a scammer will take months and even years to develop these relationships," said Massey.

What may seem like an innocent online romance, could actually be a complex money grab.

"A common story is they are deployed overseas in the military. Maybe they're a physician working overseas doing some charity work. They have some type of emergency or they're trying to get back to visit you, and they need some type of funding to make that happen," said Massey.

An Austin resident reported to the BBB Scam Tracker that a romantic chat with someone named Anna turned into a conversation about bitcoin trading, and a series of investments. Instead of a crypto windfall, the victim ended up losing $60,000 to a scammer.

"Before you know it, you're out of money, you have no investment, and they've completely disappeared," said Massey.

Some scammers will drop the facade and try to extort you, especially if you've sent photos or videos.

"To say 'if you don't pay me, I'm going to put these out there on social media, tag you in them'," said Massey.

"I have heard about, like, you can get manipulated after sending anything. Everything can be on the line just from one picture," said Eastman.

Why you should care:

The BBB says avoid sending photos and videos that someone could use against you. Be wary of an online date who has trouble answering specific questions about their life. Poor video quality on a chat is another red flag that the person could be trying to conceal their true identity.

"The number one is, if you do develop the relationship, insist on meeting up in person. If they ask you for money, walk away. Do not send money, especially to someone you do not know you have never met, no matter the reason."

If you've been the victim of an online dating scam, you're urged to report it to the Better Business Bureau's Scam Tracker. If someone is trying to extort you, call the police.