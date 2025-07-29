Man attempts to take child from vehicle outside Schertz restaurant: police

The Brief Man attempted to take child from car outside a Schertz restaurant Monday evening Caller told police he opened the door and reached for the child Police are investigating incident as an attempted kidnapping



The Schertz Police Department is looking for a man they say attempted to kidnap a child from a vehicle outside a restaurant Monday evening.

What we know:

Schertz police say they received a report about a suspicious person at SAT Asian Seafood on FM 78 on July 28 at around 8:45 p.m.

The caller told police that while they were in the parking lot of the restaurant, an unknown Hispanic man dressed in black opened their vehicle's door and reached for their child.

Schertz police shared this photo of a man at the center of an attempted kidnapping investigation. (Schertz Police Department)

The caller intervened as they were alarmed and concerned for their child's safety, police say, and left the location, calling 911 once they got home.

Officers responded to the restaurant and attempted to find the man, even using a drone and K-9 unit, but as of Tuesday, the man had not been found.

What's next:

Schertz police say they are working the case as an attempted kidnapping and are working with local, state, and federal partners to process evidence.

They are also actively searching for the man, who is possibly homeless, and asking for the community's help in finding and identifying him.

Police say they do not currently have any information to indicate this is a continued threat to the community at large.

What you can do:

Anyone who spots this man is urged to call 911 and should not attempt to detain him.

Anyone with information about his identity or this incident can contact Det. Ramirez at 210-619-1200.