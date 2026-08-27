Good Good Golf drops out of Austin PGA Tour stop sponsorship following controversial ad

The Brief Good Good Golf no longer title sponsor of Austin PGA Tour stop This comes after backlash over a controversial ad depicting a man shoving a woman to the ground over a new golf club Austin tournament still expected to take place in November



Good Good Golf is no longer the title sponsor of a PGA Tour event in Austin following the release of a controversial ad campaign.

The PGA Tour confirmed the company would not be the title sponsor for the Nov. 12-15 tournament in Austin, says the Associated Press.

Good Good Golf drops out of PGA Tour sponsorship

What they're saying:

Good Good CEO Matt Kendrick issued a statement on the new development, saying:

"After thoughtful discussions with the PGA TOUR and careful reflection, we have decided to step away as sponsor of our event in Austin this fall.

"We recognize that we have work to do as an organization, and our focus right now is on our team, our culture and ensuring we learn from this situation.

"We are grateful for our relationship with the PGA TOUR and appreciate their partnership over the years. We remain committed to earning back trust, and we hope to work together again in the future."

The PGA Tour followed up with their own statement, saying they agree with the decision.

"We agree with their decision to use this time to focus on their organization and the work ahead. The PGA TOUR believes in golf's ability to bring people together and create a welcoming environment for all. The tournament will continue as scheduled from Nov. 12-15, 2026, and we will provide an update on sponsorship plans at a later date."

The tournament is set to take place at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa's Fazio Canyons course.

What is the controversy behind the Good Good Golf ad?

Big picture view:

The campaign was advertising a new Callaway Golf driver and showed a man, who has been identified as Good Good Golf co-founder Garrett Clark, shoving a woman to the ground who was trying to touch the golf club.

The backlash came swiftly and Good Good Golf removed the ad, saying it "ultimately depicted actions that are not aligned with our values as a brand."

The ad was developed in collaboration with Callaway Golf, which reposted the ad to its social channels and has also since taken those reposts down. Callaway now says that its "content review process was not comprehensive enough."

The AP reports that Good Good said the ad was meant to be a spin-off from the 2026 horror hit "Obsession".

Fallout from ad

Since the ad came out, Good Good Golf's Golf Channel reality show has been postponed after a sponsor wanted its brand scrubbed from the telecast, according to Doug Ferguson with the Associated Press.

Dick's Sporting Goods, the largest sporting goods retailer in the country, has pulled all of Good Good Golf's apparel from its shelves and Good Good Golf's items no longer appear on its website.

Callaway Golf posted a lengthy statement Thursday, saying that it ended its three-year partnership "effective immediately" and that it would be committing $1 million to support organizations working to stop violence against women and support survivors.

What is Good Good Golf?

The backstory:

Good Good Golf is a sports YouTube channel founded in 2020 that boasts over 2.1 million subscribers.

The channel has since expanded into an apparel brand, offering hats, shirts, golf accessories and equipment.