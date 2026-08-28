South Austin house collapse caused by straight line winds, 1 person killed

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The Brief 1 person has died, 1 person injured after house collapse The incident happened in 12000 block of Salvador Street Officials believe the collapse was caused by 50 to 70 mph straight line winds



Officials say that one person has died, and another person was injured after a house collapsed in Austin.

Why did house collapse in South Austin?

The backstory:

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services says it responded to the 12000 block of Salvador Street on August 27 at around 4:23 p.m. for reports of a structural collapse with two people trapped under the rubble.

ATCEMS says one person was pulled from the rubble at around 5:15 p.m. and taken to Dell Seton Medical Center by STAR Flight with potentially serious injuries.

Another person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dig deeper:

Travis County Emergency Services District 5 says it received a call at about 4:20 p.m. in regard to two people trapped underneath a house that was under construction.

Officials say the area had experienced what the National Weather Service was calling 50 to 70 mph straight line winds.

Four workers were working on the house at the time of the storm when the house collapsed on them.

Two workers got out safely and the other two did not.

The entire house collapsed, including the second floor, trapping the workers.

The person was pulled from the rubble was found breathing and pinned underneath the framework of the house.

What they're saying:

Officials say a neighbor next to the house reported that winds were "intense" and that the trees were blowing sideways.

The neighbor said she heard a loud boom, which was the house collapsing next to her.