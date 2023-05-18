The Scout Guide Austin aims to save small businesses by telling their stories

The Scout Guide Austin is celebrating the launch of its 10th edition.

The publication is on a mission to save small, local businesses.

They are guided by the belief that local businesses are what give this city a special touch and in this book, they share the faces, stories and passions of real people in Austin.

Volume 10 features more than 65 local businesses ranging from interior designers, to retail storefronts, doctors, and unique creators.

Shopping locally is important, not just for the individuals in our city, but for our economy. The Scout Guide says 80 cents of every dollar stays within our own community versus only 40 cents when purchases come from a national corporation.

The Scout Guide is a free community resource available at the following locations:

Central Market

Four Seasons

The Wayback

Various retail storefronts (For a full list, click here .)

Kerbey Lane Village Market Days on May 20 inside Thompson Hanson

You can meet the editor, Shannon Bland, and get a complimentary copy of the guide and glass of champagne at their Bubbles and Bundles event at Sparrow Interiors on May 25 between 3 and 5 p.m.