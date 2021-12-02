Police investigating fatal shooting in southeast Austin as homicide

The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in southeast Austin. It is Austin's 87th homicide of the year.

Police were called to the Santora Villas Apartments in the 1700 block of Frontier Valley Drive just after midnight. The apartments are near Montopolis and East Riverside, not too far from Airport Boulevard. When officers arrived they found a middle-aged man with a gunshot wound. They made efforts to save the man, but they were unsuccessful. The man died at the scene around 12:20 a.m.

Police say that it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. There is no suspect in custody and no information about a suspect has been released.

The person calling 9-1-1 did report hearing a car speed away from the scene.

If you have any information on the case you're asked to call the APD Homicide Tipline at (512) 477-3588.

