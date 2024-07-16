Woman uses funds intended to surrogates to fund 'music persona': lawsuit

A woman is being accused of using money intended for pregnant surrogates to fund her "music influencer persona" on social media, a new lawsuit states.

A 7 On Your Side investigation found intended parents in Austin were using a company called SEAM, Surrogacy Escrow Account Management, to manage their payments to a surrogate. Those payments suddenly stopped.

MORE: Families unable to access thousands of dollars being held in surrogacy escrow account

The intended parents found out the company's operations were put on hold due to legal action. The FBI opened an investigation into SEAM and the company's owner, Dominique Side.

A new lawsuit claims Side misappropriated millions of dollars for a variety of investments. This included "funding her music persona" on social media, funding her music studio, and buying real estate in Houston and New Orleans.